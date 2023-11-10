7X GRAMMY-Nominated Singer/songwriter BJ The Chicago Kid unveils the year’s feel-good project with the release of Gravy, a collaborative album with super-producer Yeti Beats. The album, available everywhere today, features the focus track “Never Change,” a soulful collaboration with the legendary Philip Bailey of Earth, Wind & Fire. This refreshing project coincides with the announcement of Yeti’s new label, Reach The World Records, a joint venture with RCA Records.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Yeti Beats and Reach the World,” shares John Fleckenstein, COO at RCA Records. “We have always admired BJ The Chicago Kid as a trailblazer with his blend of R&B, pop, and soul. We are proud to kick off this new relationship with Yeti by bringing BJ’s next chapter to the world.”

“My father loves Al Green, and I’ve always dreamed of recording a soul album in Memphis,” explains Yeti. “When the opportunity came up, BJ was my ideal collaborator—I consider BJ to be one of the greatest voices in soul/r&b today. His knowledge of and passion for soul music shaped the authentic sound of this album. I am proud and excited to release Gravy through my label, RTW, in partnership with RCA.”

“Gravy” marks Reach The World Records’ inaugural release and serves as a love letter to the genres of pop and soul. Recorded with a live band at the iconic Royal Studios in Memphis, Tennessee, the album draws inspiration from the ’70s mellow grooves of soul legend Al Green. In an impressive feat, BJ and Yeti Beats, along with the live soul band, The Indications, brought the album to life in less than a week. Yeti’s distinctive production seamlessly blends vintage soul and pop elements, creating a captivating work that explores new sounds and styles while paying homage to the renowned style of Al Green. “Gravy” is a thrilling and revitalizing addition to the duo’s artistic repertoire.

“I’m sick of soul music having an old name,” shares BJ on the album. “When you’re in the hood, and they love you, they give you a nickname. To me, the nickname of soul music is ‘gravy.’” He continues, “Gravy smothers, covers, and makes everything taste better. The album Gravy is the persona of what the new cool is. It’s that feeling when you’re at your absolute best, got on your best clothes, exuding confidence in every step and word. This project embodies the very essence of how you carry yourself, how you assert your authority, and how you rise to the occasion. In essence, it’s the soul of the music, and in turn, the music becomes the gravy that defines me.”

You can hear the new album below.