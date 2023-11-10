Iconic R&B legend Brandy spreads holiday cheer with the release of her inaugural holiday album, Christmas with Brandy. The 11-track project features soulful renditions of classics like “Deck the Halls” and “Jingle Bells,” along with original festive tunes like the sizzling “Christmas Party for Two” and the heartwarming “Christmas Gift,” featuring a special duet with her daughter, Sy’Rai.

The album starts with the sassy “Feels Different,” showcasing Brandy’s effortless swagger and a fresh take on the holiday season. Notable highlights include a cover of the cherished “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” and the soul-infused “Christmas Party for Two.” Brandy’s joyful holiday journey doesn’t stop with the album; she’ll be performing at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and on Good Morning America, while also starring in the upcoming Netflix original film “Best. Christmas. Ever!” alongside Heather Graham, premiering on November 16. Get ready to celebrate the season with Brandy’s soulful and festive tunes.