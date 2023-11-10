On Wednesday, Nov. 8th, Inter Miami CF marked the conclusion of their season at the trendy Casadonna, a newly opened coastal Italian-inspired restaurant and bar in Miami, a venture from renowned partners David Grutman (Groot Hospitality) and Noah Tepperberg and Jason Strauss (Tao Group Hospitality).

The event saw the likes of David Grutman, founder of Groot Hospitality, along with Inter Miami CF players Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets, Facundo Farias, Jordi Alba, Toto Aviles, Joseph Martinez, Leonardo Campana, Nico Stefanelli, Benjamin Cremaschi, and other members of the team.

As the Inter Miami CF season winds down, the city of Miami is gearing up for an unprecedented experience with “The Messi Experience: A Dream Come True.” Set to kick off its world tour in April 2024, this interactive multimedia attraction is brought to Miami by Primo Entertainment and Moment Factory, making it a must-visit for residents and visitors alike.

Advertisement