In the dynamic world of entertainment, few personalities shine as brightly and authentic as Justina Valentine. Known for her quick wit, infectious personality, and vibrant red locks, Justina has made an indelible mark in various facets of the industry, from freestyling to starring in her own feature film.

Freestyling Sensation: A Hot 97 Takeover

Justina recently set the mic on fire with an epic freestyle on Funk Master Flex’s Hot 97 show, showcasing her unparalleled talent for off-the-cuff rhymes. As the longest-running female cast member on MTV’s Wild ‘N Out, she has proven time and again that her freestyling abilities are unmatched.

Advertisement

A Multifaceted Career: From TV Star to Filmmaker

Justina’s journey in the entertainment industry began as a fan favorite on Nick Cannon’s Wild ‘N Out and later expanded to VH1’s FUHGEDDABOUT CHRiSTMAS. Not content with just acting, she took on the roles of writer, executive producer, director, and lead actor in the feature film, which premiered on VH1 in December 2022 after being acquired by MTV Entertainment. Beyond the screen, Justina has cultivated a massive following on social media, earning her the coveted title of Maxim Magazine cover star for July/August 2023. With millions of followers, she continues to captivate audiences with her vibrant personality and engaging content.

Not limited to entertainment, Justina is also recognized for her advocacy work. Her passion for animal welfare earned her a nomination for a PETA Hero Award, reflecting her commitment to making a positive impact beyond the spotlight. Justina’s career is studded with achievements and groundbreaking moments. She made hip-hop legend Sway in the Morning, becoming the first female to freestyle off the top on Sway’s famous “5 Fingers of Death.” Her original music has graced the airwaves on major networks, and her latest release, the FUHGEDDABOUT CHRiSTMAS soundtrack, has garnered millions of streams.

Host, Cast Member, and Show Creator: A Versatile Star

From hosting popular MTV shows like TRL, Singled Out, and The Challenge Reunion to starring in her own shows, including Justina Makes Over Your Man and Lip Locked, Justina showcases her versatility as an entertainer. Her impact extends to MTV’S Wild ‘N Out, where she recently wrapped up her impressive 13th season as the show’s longest-running female cast member.

In addition to her television success, Justina has found triumph in the music industry. Her albums Infrared and Favorite Vibe both debuted in the top 5 on iTunes charts, solidifying her status as a musical force to be reckoned with.

Justina Valentine continues to break down barriers and defy expectations. With a strong pulse on multiple areas of the industry, she stands as a powerful female presence, inspiring fans worldwide with her talent, resilience, and infectious energy. As she navigates the realms of music, film, and television, Justina’s journey is a testament to her unwavering dedication to her craft.

Watch her Funk Flex Freestyle below!

Check out Justina’s new single below featuring Jadakiss.

Follow Justina on social media:

www.instagram.com/JustinaValentine

www.youtube.com/justinavalentine

www.twitter.com/JustinaMusic