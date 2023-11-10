Kodak Black has released his latest album, When I Was Dead, affirming his status as an incandescent musical force. Boasting 18 tracks, the album showcases Kodak’s signature blend of bluntly honest raps and soulful crooning that has solidified his iconic status. The album features the visceral track “Lemme See,” where he takes listeners on a raw tour of his native Pompano Beach, and “Burning Rubber,” produced by Boi-1da, intertwining death threats, yacht party flexes, and trap logistics with Kodak’s succinct couplets and wispy singing.

The opening track, “Kylie Grande,” produced by Metro Boomin, unveils Kodak’s softer side, while “2’CY” sees him experimenting with distortive auto-tune over a celestial club beat. When I Was Dead represents quintessential Kodak, blending experimental elements with his tradition of poignant poetry for the trenches, showcasing his inimitable style that bridges the past, present, and future.

Preceded by the May release of “Pistolz & Pearlz,” which included the hit “No Love For a Thug” and collaborations with rising hip-hop artists like EST Gee, VVSNCE, GorditoFlo, Syko Bob, and more, When I Was Dead” marks the next step in Kodak Black’s legacy.

