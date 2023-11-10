In a dedicated tribute to the cultural force that is hip-hop, the Museum of Pop Culture (MoPOP) is set to host a monumental event on November 11, 2023, commemorating 50 years of hip-hop artistry and marking National Hip-Hop History Month. The celebration will unfold at MoPOP’s iconic location at 325 5th Avenue N in Seattle, Washington, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. PST.

Honoring a Hometown Hero

The highlight of the event is the presentation of the Hometown Hero Award to none other than Auburn, Washington native, and hip-hop luminary Sir Mix-A-Lot. Renowned for his groundbreaking contributions to the local and global hip-hop scene, Sir Mix-A-Lot will be bestowed with this prestigious award by MoPOP CEO Michele Y. Smith. The ceremony is scheduled to take place at 1:15 p.m. PST, promising an unforgettable moment for hip-hop enthusiasts and the public alike.

A Day of Hip-Hop Extravaganza

The National Hip-Hop History Month Event promises an immersive experience for attendees. From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., the museum will come alive with a dynamic array of activities, including DJ demos, graffiti techniques, movie screenings, dancing, hip-hop choreography, and exclusive guests. This is not just an event; it’s a journey through the evolution of a genre that has shaped the world’s music, art, and culture.

A Message from the CEO

Michele Y. Smith, MoPOP’s Chief Executive Officer, expressed her excitement about the event, stating, “In celebration of National Hip-Hop History Month, I’m excited to announce Sir Mix-A-Lot as the recipient of our Hometown Hero Award. Sir Mix-A-Lot embodies a true champion of the local Seattle hip-hop community. The team at MoPOP and I are proud to honor him with the award.”

Sir Mix-A-Lot’s Gratitude

In response to the honor, Sir Mix-A-Lot conveyed his gratitude, saying, “Thank you Michele, thank you MoPOP, and most importantly, thank you to the whole Pacific Northwest for not selling out on our culture. I have and always will keep it 100% Sea-Town. FO LIFE.”

For those planning to attend, MoPOP is conveniently located at 325 5th Avenue N, Seattle, Washington. Street parking and pay lots are available, with the Gates Foundation Parking garage situated across the street from MoPOP at 5th Avenue N and Harrison Street.

Join MoPOP in this historic celebration of hip-hop’s influence, innovation, and the local legend, Sir Mix-A-Lot. It’s not just an event; it’s a homage to 50 years of a genre that continues to shape the heartbeat of global pop culture.

