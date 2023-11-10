Today, PATH, the leading sustainable water brand at the intersection of culture and sustainability, announces an exciting partnership with global superstar Travis Scott’s Cactus Jack. As the official water for Travis Scott’s highly anticipated Circus Maximus Tour, which kicked off at the sold-out SoFi Stadium show in LA, PATH will provide custom-designed, reusable aluminum water bottles that encourage fans to #refillit, adorned with Cactus Jack Utopia designs. The collaboration will also feature ticket giveaways in select markets.

“PATH is thrilled to partner with such a visionary like Travis Scott and his innovative Cactus Jack brand,” said Shadi Bakour, Co-Founder and CEO of PATH. “Travis is a big supporter of PATH, and we knew it was important for us to collaborate on this tour with one of the most prominent and influential music stars of our time. His devoted fan culture is unmatched and has tremendous reach, along with shared principles of promoting sustainability which makes this such a strong collaboration.”

PATH has built a reputation for its disruptive collaborations, aiming to connect with its community during key cultural moments. Partnering with Travis Scott, who stands at the forefront of music and culture, aligns with PATH’s mission to bring sustainability to the forefront. This partnership adds to their portfolio of collaborations with elite brands such as Vanity Fair, BMW, Spotify, Zegna, EMPIRE, and others.

PATH has pioneered the reusable packaging movement, striving to eliminate single-use plastics, a commitment reflected in its mission and past collaborations. Over the years, PATH has prevented over 350 million single-use plastic bottles from polluting our oceans and landfills.