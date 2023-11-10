Pooh Shiesty called into Million Dollaz Worth of Game and revealed that he is ready to let music free when he gets out. In the conversation, he said he was “coming back for revenge.”

“I at least gotta get me in a song a day,” Shiesty said. “That’s the minimum. I stamp that. I ain’t gon’ lie. I got me like five to six albums loaded up. Them just albums.”

He added, “It ain’t no chip on my shoulder thing but I’m back for revenge for sure. Get out the way or get ran over.”

