Sarunas Jackson Deletes Tweet in Response to Keke Palmer’s Restraining Order Against His Brother Darius Jackson

Sarunas Jackson issued a now-deleted tweet throwing accusations at the development between Keke Palmer and his brother Darius Jackson.

Keke Palmer has filed for full custody of her 8-month-old son with Darius Jackson, Leodis. Additionally, Palmer has agreed to pay “reasonable expenses of pregnancy and birth” but asks each person to care for their attorneys.

According to PageSix, Palmer denied the option of joint custody and also filed a restraining order against Jackson. The order cites physical and emotional abuse. The documents also state “many instances of physical violence,” claiming Jackson has destroyed personal property, tossed Palmer’s items into the street, and tossed her car keys to prevent her from leaving.

