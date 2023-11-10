Saucy Santana Previews a Diss to DJ Akademiks: ‘You Getting Punked by a Gay Dude’

Saucy Santana is taking his beef with Akademiks to a new level. After having Ak shook from his threat, Saucy is now taking it to rap, previewing a new diss track.

“You getting punked by a gay dude,” Saucy rapped. “You’re a bitch tryna blame it on some gay rules.”

In case you aren’t familiar with the origin of this beef, Saucy is sticking up for his friends, City Girls, who have been a frequent target of Akademiks throughout the year.

You can hear it below.