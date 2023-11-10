The Atlanta Hawks beat the Orlando Magic in a wild game in Mexico City. Down 119-117, Trae Young drew the defense to collapse, allowing him to kick out to Dejounte Murray in the corner for the game winning three.

On the other end Paolo Banchero attempted to answer with a three of his own, but clanke dit off the rim allowing Young to dribble out the clock.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver spoke after the game, glowing about the location and aiming for a return.

“The chances are very high that we will be back next year,” Silver said. “I don’t know yet whether it will be one or two games. I think, frankly, our schedule has gotten so complicated because we’re trying to avoid as many as four games out of five nights as we can. We try to avoid as many back-to-backs as we can.”

You can see the closing moments below.