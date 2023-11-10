Turkeyana Clinic – There is Always Something More to Know!

Turkeyana’s Highs and Lows.

Turkey has faced significant economic challenges recently, including high inflation and currency devaluation. This has led to the closure of many businesses, making it difficult for those that remain to operate. However, Turkeyana Company has been able to maintain its high standards and continue operating throughout these challenges. The international company, which provides medical tourism services to Arabs and foreigners, has achieved remarkable results and is now one of the top four clinics in Turkey.

Who is Turkeyana Clinic

The rise of social media and increasingly aspirational beauty standards have fueled the global expansion of plastic surgery in recent years.

Back in the day, the goal of inventing plastic surgery was not to increase beauty; it started as a lifesaver for war survivors and people who were born with congenital problems, then for those exposed to accidents, and it was the only pathway for them to live the rest of their lives normally. With time, plastic surgeries and cosmetic treatments have developed rapidly to meet the need for aesthetic medicine to enhance individuals’ appearance and beauty.

Turkey emerged as a popular destination for cosmetic surgery during its heyday. Founded to serve as an intermediary between Turkey and the Arab market, Turkeyana Clinic began in 2012 with a focus on the Arab market before expanding globally. Soon, It achieved remarkable success and was ranked among the top four clinics in Turkey.

What Kind of Services Does Turkeyana Provide

Hair Transplant:

Non-surgical hair transplantation extracts hair follicles from the donor area (the back of the head) and transplants them into the balding areas to restore hair growth and improve appearance for those with receding hairlines or hair loss. Hair transplants are a permanent solution with natural-looking results.

There are various hair transplant types including; beard transplant, eyebrow transplant, women’s hair transplant, and men’s hair transplant in Turkey.

Beard transplants and eyebrow transplants are both used to restore hair growth to areas where it has thinned or fallen out. Beard transplants use the DHI or FUE hair transplantation techniques to extract hair follicles from the back of the head and implant them individually in the beard area. Eyebrow transplants use the DHI technique to extract hair follicles from the back of the head and implant them in the eyebrow area.

Women’s hair transplants are similar to men’s hair transplants, but they often require a more delicate approach to achieve natural-looking results. Women may also choose to have their hair transplanted in different areas of the scalp than men, such as along the hairline or around the crown. Men’s hair transplants are used to restore hair growth to balding areas of the scalp using the FUE or DHI technique, depending on the individual’s needs and preferences.

Hair transplant techniques and methods:

FUE: Minimal scar, shorter recovery time.

Sapphire FUE: Sharper blades, smaller incisions, faster healing.

DHI: More precise placement of hair follicles.

Mesotherapy: Non-invasive, stimulates hair growth.

Hair laser therapy: Non-invasive, improves blood circulation.

Other treatments: Medications, topical treatments, lifestyle changes.

Dental Care:

Turkeyana Dental Clinic offers a comprehensive suite of dental services, including dental implants, the Hollywood Smile, dental crowns and veneers, zirconium implants, and teeth whitening.

Dental implants are a long-lasting tooth replacement solution that involves surgically implanting artificial tooth roots. The Hollywood Smile is a popular cosmetic dentistry treatment that combines veneers, crowns, and teeth whitening to create a dazzling smile. Dental crowns and veneers are used to restore and improve the appearance of damaged or discolored teeth. Zirconium implants are a strong and aesthetically pleasing implant option. Teeth whitening procedures can help patients achieve a brighter and more radiant smile.

Turkeyana’s experienced dentists use state-of-the-art technologies to provide patients with the highest quality dental care. They are dedicated to helping patients achieve their desired smile and improve their overall oral health.

Medical Cosmetic:

Turkeyana Clinic is renowned for its cutting-edge technologies and techniques in cosmetic treatments. It offers a wide spectrum of procedures, from non-invasive options like fillers, Botox, age spot treatments, and Baby Face to more complex interventions like laser tattoo removal, fat freezing, and spider vein treatment. State-of-the-art equipment and expertise in the latest non-invasive methods ensure safety and precision, making Turkeyana Clinic a premier destination for individuals seeking the most transformative cosmetic enhancements.

Plastic Surgeries:

Turkeyana Clinic offers a diverse range of transformative plastic surgery procedures. Liposuction and tummy tuck surgeries, which are weight loss procedures, assist patients in achieving their desired body shape. Rhinoplasty surgery enhances the nose’s both functional and aesthetic aspects. Breast surgeries offer reconstruction or augmentation options, while facelift procedures and rejuvenating treatments reverse the signs of aging.

Why Turkeyana – This is Why We Stand Out

Turkeyana Clinic engages the most qualified and seasoned plastic surgeons and dentists with extensive expertise and outstanding results.

Superior Quality: Turkeyana Clinic is dedicated to providing patients with the best possible treatment experience in terms of comfort, safety, and quality. It adheres to the highest standards in all of its services.

Competitive Pricing: Turkeyana Clinic offers its superior services at affordable and reasonable prices.

Comprehensive Services: Turkeyana Clinic provides a full range of services to make your treatment journey as smooth as possible.

Postoperative Care: Turkeyana Clinic offers a one-year follow-up service after surgery.