YoungBoy Never Broke Again has once again captivated fans with the release of his latest album, Decided 2, dropping via Never Broke Again / Motown Records. Serving as the sequel to the acclaimed 2018 release “Decided,” the album features previously unveiled singles like “Now Who,” “My Body,” and “Deep Down.”

Despite maintaining a low profile, YoungBoy has quietly climbed the ranks to become the third most-streamed artist in the United States, trailing only Drake and Taylor Swift, according to Luminate. The artist made history in 2023 by securing 100 career Hot 100 hits, a feat unmatched across all genres.

Following the success of his mixtape Richest Opp in May 2023, which debuted in the top five of the Billboard 200, and the April 2023 album Don’t Try This At Home, which reached #1 on US Apple Music and the Top R&B and HipHop charts, Decided 2 continues YoungBoy’s streak of chart-topping success. This album marks his 14th US top-10 album, solidifying his status as one of the most impactful artists in the rap scene.

Advertisement