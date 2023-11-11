French Montana, the multi-talented rapper, humanitarian, and entrepreneur, threw the birthday bash of the year at his Hidden Hills estate, marking his 39th year with a Moroccan-themed celebration that left attendees in awe. French Montana’s Moroccan Nights party, held in his private estate, transported guests to the vibrant streets of Morocco, paying homage to his rich heritage. The venue was adorned with intricate Moroccan decor, setting the stage for a night filled with cultural richness and opulence.

A Star-Studded Affair

The guest list read like a who’s who of the music and entertainment industry. Travis Scott, Offset, Chris Brown, Zack Bia, El Gara Gayn Castel (founder of El Gara Gayn Clothing) and other A-listers graced the celebration, contributing to the electric atmosphere that permeated the night. The Moroccan theme was brought to life with an array of exotic animals, including goats, zebras, and camels, adding a touch of the exotic to the celebration. Guests were treated to the mesmerizing movements of belly dancers, further enhancing the authenticity of the Moroccan experience.

Advertisement

The party offered a sensory feast with dedicated hookah rooms, allowing guests to indulge in the flavors and scents of the Middle East. A sumptuous Moroccan-inspired meal delighted the taste buds, providing a culinary journey that mirrored the diverse influences in French Montana’s life. Beyond his musical success, French Montana’s humanitarian efforts were highlighted at the event. As GLOBAL CITIZENs first-ever rap ambassador, he actively advocates for global healthcare initiatives in Uganda, showcasing his commitment to making a positive impact on a global scale.

French Montana’s career has been marked by a unique fusion of classic East Coast rhymes, pop swagger, and international ambition. His ability to blur borders and genres has propelled him to the forefront of the global music scene. The success of his platinum-certified albums like “Excuse My French” and “Jungle Rules” attests to his staying power in the industry.

“Unforgettable” Impact Beyond Music

The night wouldn’t be complete without a nod to French Montana’s monumental hit, “Unforgettable” featuring Swae Lee. The song not only achieved 10x platinum and Diamond certification but also sparked an international dance challenge. French Montana’s collaboration with Mama Hope and Global Citizen to improve a hospital in Uganda further emphasized the far-reaching impact of his art.

Screen Shot 2023 11 11 at 6.52.06 AM

French Montana’s Moroccan-themed birthday bash wasn’t just a party; it was a cultural celebration, a testament to his influence in the music industry, and a showcase of his dedication to making a positive impact on the world. As the night concluded, attendees left with memories of a truly unforgettable evening in the Moroccan-inspired oasis of Hidden Hills.