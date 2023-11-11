Continuing an unprecedented hot streak, Lil Durk proudly presents his forthcoming new OTF (Only The Family) compilation project, Nightmares In The Trenches, out next Friday November 17th. Pre-order/Pre-save HERE. He paved the way for its arrival with the scorching song and music video “Smurk Carter,” available now. Stream “Smurk Carter” HERE. Watch the music video HERE.

“Smurk Carter” laces otherworldly synths with boisterous horns and a thumping bassline. Durk’s unmistakable vocals practically put the beat in a headlock as he drops distinctive bars with an anthemic and introspective hook, “Money is the root of all evil, Smurk I mean Durk be in the trenches with his people.” In a moment of raw reflection, he exhales a sigh, “‘Cursed’ I mean hurt that they just taking all my people.” In the cinematic visual directed by Jerry Production, Durk links up with friends and family as the music video opens up with Durk’s uncle as the voice intro and cameo appearance. The mood undeniably resembles an ode to Lil Wayne’s Carter/Carter II era Lil Wayne as Durk pays homage through the imagery.

In other big news, Durk just snagged a GRAMMY® Award nomination for “All My Life” [feat. J. Cole]. At the 2024 ceremony, he will compete for “Best Melodic Rap Performance.” Stay tuned for more.

The original “All My Life” picked up a platinum certification, soared to #2 on the Billboard Hot 100, reeled in over half-a-billion streams in addition to 124 million YouTube views on the music video, and reached #1 at Rhythm and Urban Radio for consecutive weeks. Not to mention, it vaulted to #1 on the Billboard Rhythmic Chart and at Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs Chart.

Lil Durk released his critically acclaimed blockbuster album, Almost Healed , earlier this year. Nearing half-a-billion streams, Almost Healed, marked his fourth consecutive Top 3 debut on the Billboard 200 and third straight #1 on the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums Chart.

Durk shows no signs of stopping or slowing down though.