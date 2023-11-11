Long Story Longer is all pumped up and ready to release its follow-up EP. The popular music record label is set to bridge the gap between old school and new school hip-hop artists through collaboration. The follow up EP by Long Story Longer will rekindle the love for Hip-hop and as a matter of fact, serve as a stress relief pill and an escape route to the struggles of life. The project features Hip hop heavyweights Kurupt from Tha Dogg Pound and Obie Trice with guest appearances from Keith Murray, Jon Connor, Ras Kass, Yukmouth, and Swifty McVay.

The lead single off of the project is a single entitled “Good Bye” by rap stars Kurupt, and Obie Trice, featuring MRK SX. The track was deftly produced by JustChillBeats. “Good Bye” is a mid-tempo record with a chill, laid back baseline. It features strong, gritty bars by both Kurrupt and Obie Trice. It’s an eclectic, introspective song about the pressures of drama-filled relationships. “Good Bye” offers the rare ability to balance meaningful, deep, dark lyricism with a smooth catchy melody.

ABOUT LONG STORY LONGER

Hailing from the East side of Detroit, Long Story Longer, the brainchild of LaBront “LB’ Askew, a music enthusiast with a remarkable journey, is set to release an eagerly anticipated EP. What makes this project particularly enticing is its impressive lineup of hip hop heavyweights, including Kurupt from Tha Dogg Pound and Obie Trice. But that’s just the beginning; this EP boasts guest appearances from Keith Murray, Jon Connor, Ras Kass, Yukmouth, and Swifty McVay.

A Genuine Connection

Long Story Longer’s founder LB began his journey in a way that exemplifies the genuine nature of his approach to the music industry. Before any music or business dealings entered the picture, he forged a profound bond with Swifty McVay from D12. It all started when he crossed paths with Swifty’s now-wife, Tete, during his time as a branch manager at Enterprise. Their connection led to a friendship that blossomed into a brotherly bond.

In 2016, their connection would prove pivotal. LB’s brothers-in-law aspired to launch a label and pursue careers in rap and leaned on his business acumen for support. Taking the plunge, they sought Swifty’s guidance, and it was during these conversations that Swifty recognized a unique talent. He saw a great business mind and extended an opportunity to manage him on a trial basis. With hard work and dedication, LB became Swifty McVay’s full-time manager, marking his entry into the music industry.

A Lifelong Love for Hip Hop

Long Story Longer’s journey is deeply rooted in a lifelong love for hip hop. For its founder, hip hop was more than just music; it was a lifeline during challenging times. Through struggles, hip hop served as an escape and a source of solace, igniting a passion that would shape his future.

Mission and Goals

Long Story Longer’s mission and goals are clear and two-fold. Firstly, it aims to become the go-to choice for established artists seeking a comprehensive range of services, from project distribution to music and video production, artist touring, publishing services, and songwriting. Secondly, it’s committed to creating a platform and a genuine opportunity for independent artists to gain exposure for their music. Long Story Longer is dedicated to connecting the dots and fostering relationships that empower emerging artists. What sets Long Story Longer apart from the competition is its ability to offer a comprehensive suite of services and resources, all in-house. The proof is in the music they produce – a testament to their dedication and expertise.

Leveraging Technology and Social Media

Technology and social media have played a pivotal role in Long Story Longer’s journey, enabling them to communicate with the public and gain brand exposure with the ease of a smartphone. While it’s transformed the way business is conducted, the challenge lies in standing out amidst the saturation of digital platforms.

Bridging the Gap

Long Story Longer recognizes the importance of bridging the gap between old school and new school hip hop artists. One strategy they employ is music collaborations, creating opportunities for artists with distinct styles to find common ground. These collaborations can yield exceptional results, as evidenced by collaborations like Nas and Lil Durk’s “Til The War Is Won.”

Defining Success

Success holds a multifaceted meaning for Long Story Longer’s founder. While he acknowledges his current success, owning multiple businesses and providing for his family, his ultimate goal is to create generational wealth and leave a legacy of thriving family-run businesses.

Advice for Aspiring Achievers

When asked about the best advice he’s ever received, LB emphasizes the value of collecting and applying great advice throughout one’s life. He imparts the wisdom of patience, consistency, and purpose in all endeavours. Moreover, he suggests releasing expectations of others to avoid unnecessary disappointment.

In the dynamic world of hip hop and the music industry at large, Long Story Longer emerges as a testament to passion, authenticity, and unwavering commitment to both established and emerging artists. With a unique blend of business acumen and a deep-rooted love for hip hop, Long Story Longer is poised to make a lasting impact on the industry.

ORDER THE EP HERE