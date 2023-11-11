By Tommy Herd

Last week, Tee Grizzley released his latest project, “Tee’s Coney Island.” The album not only showcases his return to his musical roots (and growth), but it also pays homage to his hometown, Detroit. This 16-track journey, followed by a 20-track deluxe version just a week later, is named after the iconic Detroit diner, Coney Island.

Tee Grizzley’s album displays his lyrical prowess, focusing on classic street narratives and the kind of gritty poetry that first put him in the spotlight with his quadruple-platinum hit, “First Day Out.” This album marks a return to the raw, unfiltered storytelling that Tee Grizzley is celebrated for.

Advertisement

Tee’s classic Detroit flow floats seamlessly over the cinematic and high-energy production, making it hard for listeners to remain uninspired. Jumping from pocket to pocket, dropping as many personal anecdotes as clever bars, Tee’s Coney Island is the type of album you put on in the car and drive around the block until it’s finished.

The album starts with “Ain’t Nothing New,” where Tee Grizzley breaks the third wall, engaging directly with the listener while setting the tone for what’s to come. The rest of the album shows that Detroit style as well as some additional versatility and sounds. Particularly “City of God” with Chris Brown blends early 2000s hip-hop with modern Afrobeat and Reggaeton influences. On the album, Tee includes the remix to the hit song “Gorgeous” with fellow Detroit rapper Skilla Baby, also featuring the City Girls. Other notable collaborations include “Loop Hole” with 21 Savage, “Tried and Tried Again” with Cordae, as well as songs with Machine Gun Kelly, Mariah the Scientist, and Finesse2Tymes. On the deluxe, Tee gets more high-profile friends to trade verses with such as Lil Yachty, PnB Rock, Mozzy, and Kash Doll, another Detroit staple in the rap scene.

Tee Grizzley’s storytelling prowess, singular perspective, and beat selection on “Tee’s Coney Island” affirms his status as a budding visionary in the rap scene as he effortlessly melds his classic style with personal and professional growth. The final track, “Charles Brown,” is particularly poignant, featuring a soulful beat with a crying guitar, as Grizzley reminisces on life and how far he has come, ending on an inspiring note, “And keep goin’.”

“Tee’s Coney Island” stands as a testament to Tee Grizzley’s roots and growth. From the epic opening track to the soulful finale, the album traverses through different eras and styles, blending them into a coherent narrative that is uniquely Tee Grizzley.