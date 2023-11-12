This week actress KeKe Palmer was granted sole custody of her son with Darius Jackson and a restraining order after accusing him of domestic violence. Video stills of Jackson allegedly abusing Palmer have circulated the internet leaving fans in uproar.

Now authorities are ordering Darius to turn over his firearms after threatening to harm himself if KeKe left him.

Radar Online reports:

KeKe Palmer’s ex-boyfriend Darius Jackson was ordered to immediately turn over all weapons in his possession. RadarOnline.com obtained the temporary restraining order Palmer obtained against Jackson.

Jackson must stay 100 yards away from Palmer and their 8-month-old son. In addition, the actress was granted sole custody until further notice. A hearing has been scheduled for December 5 where Palmer can argue to make the order permanent. Palmer and Jackson dated from 2021 until she broke things off for good in October 2023. In her petition for the restraining order, Palmer told the court Jackson owned a handgun. She said he had previously threatened to “kill himself with a gun if I left him.”

As part of the order, the judge said Jackson had 24 hours, after being served with the order, to turn over his weapon to local law enforcement.