Nicki Minaj has held the moniker ‘The Queen of Rap’ following her various accolades. But now the rapper has opened up to Vogue magazine about her addiction to Percocet pills and revealed how she was able to kick the bad habit.

“No one told me that this was a narcotic and this was addictive. Luckily, I was able to ground myself. Once an addict, always an addict. I feel like if you’ve ever experienced addiction to anything, which I have, you always have to think twice and three times about the choices that you make.”

She spoke on how legends before her like Michael Jackson, Whitney Houston, and Prince struggled with the pressures of fame and drug misuse.

“These are some of the greatest of all time. And one day, they decided, ‘You know what? I’d rather self-medicate and be in my own world. Should you keep on doing interviews and pouring out your heart so people can laugh? No.”

Minaj also reveals the impact of her father’s usage of crack cocaine during her childhood.

“Now I realize those people weren’t making those choices because they wanted to hurt their family. Addiction took over their bodies and their lives. They were victims, too,” she stated.

Pink Friday 2 is set to drop on Nicki’s birthday, Dec. 8.

Are y’all ready?