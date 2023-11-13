Ice Spice is officially a Grammy-nominated artist. The list of nominations was announced this past Friday, with Ice Spice’s biggest nom in the category of Best New Artist.

Additional nominations for the “Munch” rapper were Best Rap Song and Best Song Written for Visual Media for “Barbie World,” and her collaboration with Taylor Swift, “Karma,” for Best Pop Duo or Group.

Hitting Instagram, Ice Spice shared the list of noms, writing “grATEful ^.^.”

Advertisement

Ice Spice was the first music guest for the return of Saturday Night Live. For the opening, Ice Spice was introduced by her friend Taylor Swift. Spice delivered two performances during the show, first “In Ha Mood,” and the Swift introduced “Pretty Girl.” You can see both below.

In May, Ice Spice‘s Spice Cabinet and Taylor Swift’s Swifties have united for the new single “Karma.”

“Um. SO much to tell you. I’m a massive fan of this brilliant artist and after getting to know her I can confirm: she is THE ONE to watch,” Swift said of Spice ahead of the release.

“sweetest person ever thank u sm i love yuuuu,” Ice Spice replied.

After the chorus, Ice Spice makes her presence felt on the track, speaking to how quickly Karma will come for her opps and keeps her head straight as she moves.

You can hear the single below.