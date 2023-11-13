Kel Mitchell is giving an update on his hospitalization. Hitting Instagram, the star revealed while he was shopping the room began spinning and eventually went numb.

“The whole right side of my arm and my leg was numb, followed by me not being able to swallow — and that’s when I panicked,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell said he went drove himself to a hospital, where he would fail an arm-and-leg mobility test, resulting in multiple test leading to a past injury as the reason for current issues. “What we feared wasn’t what it was. It was actually a bulging disc I had from a prior injury pressing up against the nerve mimicking all those symptoms that I was going through,” he said.

