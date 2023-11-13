in a groundbreaking collaboration, LANVIN, the iconic design house, has joined forces with Dominic Ciambrone, also known as “The Surgeon,” to breathe new life into its classic CURB sneaker. This limited-edition release marks a harmonious blend of Californian self-expression and Parisian sophistication, showcasing a fresh take on LANVIN’s iconic silhouette.

The Surgeon’s Creative Vision: Dominic Ciambrone brings his unparalleled passion for self-expression and unwavering commitment to craftsmanship to LANVIN’s CURB sneaker. Fusing LANVIN’s rich heritage with his California-born aesthetic, Ciambrone has reimagined the CURB sneaker, infusing it with a unique blend of traditional craftsmanship and modern techniques.

Design Inspiration

The novel design pays homage to LANVIN’s couture legacy through meticulous detailing and intricate embroidery. The color palette draws inspiration from the contrasting vibes of Los Angeles and Paris, featuring soft blues, tans, and beige reminiscent of the California coastline meeting the ocean. A daring pop of pink adds a playful yet sophisticated element, perfectly encapsulating The Surgeon’s ethos.

“We wanted to transform this iconic silhouette with my personal design philosophy, bringing together LANVIN’S rich heritage and LA’s roots in street style. The Lanvin CURB by SURGEON represents the spirit of self-expression and a celebration of craftsmanship,” states Dominic Ciambrone, Creative Director and Founder of The Surgeon.

The LANVIN CURB by SURGEON is a rich tapestry of color, texture, and pattern, embodying a fusion of old-school workmanship and cutting-edge technique. Remixing LANVIN’s signature motifs with The Surgeon’s personal iconography, the design stands as a testament to French heritage and authentic streetwear style.

Limited-Edition Release: The LANVIN CURB by SURGEON is set to captivate sneaker enthusiasts on November 1st, available exclusively at LANVIN doors in the U.S., Paris, and online at lanvin.com. As a limited-edition release, this collaboration promises a unique and exclusive addition to sneaker aficionados’ collections.



LANVIN’s collaboration with Dominic Ciambrone, The Surgeon, is a celebration of artistry, craftsmanship, and cultural fusion. The CURB sneaker, reimagined through The Surgeon’s lens, promises a limited-edition release that beautifully marries LANVIN’s rich heritage with California’s streetwear roots, making it a must-have for sneaker connoisseurs seeking a blend of sophistication and trendsetting style.