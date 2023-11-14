Andre 3000 has announced a solo album. You read that right: Andre 3000 is preparing to deliver a solo album. Hitting Instagram, the Outkast legend announced New Blue Sun for release this Friday.
Additional details are short. However, NPR Podcast has unearthed a tracklist, which you can see below.
TRACKLIST FOR ANDRÉ 3000's NEW ALBUM 'NEW BLUE SUN' 💿— NFR Podcast (@nfr_podcast) November 14, 2023
▪️ I swear, I Really Wanted To Make A "Rap" Album But This Is Literally The Way The Wind Blew Me This Time
▪️ The Slang Word P(*)ssy Rolls Off The Tongue With Far Better Ease Than The Proper Word Va*ina . Do You Agree?
▪️… pic.twitter.com/Wtqj3mpwUc