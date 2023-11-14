Benzino has smoke for Busta Rhymes after he released a new video, “Luxury Life,” with Coi Leray. The single will appear on the Blockbusta album.

Hitting Instagram Live, Benzino had a message for Busta, stating he should have reached out for the collaboration.

“The whole Busta Rhymes collaboration, he should have reached out to me,” Benzino said. “You don’t do no video with my daughter half-naked. You a grown ass fucking man. He should have reached out to me and said something. But it is what is. She’s grown, she can do what she want. But I wasn’t with that. All I can do is have my opinions from afar. Once they reach a certain age, it doesn’t matter what I think.”

Advertisement

You can hear it below.

Benzino calls out Busta Rhymes for doing music video with Coi Leray: “Don’t do no video with my daughter half f****** naked”



Any Thoughts???#CoiLeray #AngieMartinez #Benzino #Lovelytitv pic.twitter.com/kvVRKSJv1y — lovelyti (@lovelyti) November 12, 2023

You can see the full video below.