Benzino Says Coi Leray’s Belief He Was ‘Envious’ of Her Career is ‘Ridiculous’

Benzino and his daughter Coi Leray have a hot and cold relationship in the media. Leray appeared on Angie Martinez’s IRL Podcast and stated that her success made the relationship with her father “rocky.”

“I felt like he couldn’t handle my success,” Leray said. “I felt like it did come from an envious place, which is okay, cause he’s human, and it’s fine. He’s one of those people that feels like ‘Yo, I still have a story to tell.'”

Think Benzino took that lightly? Of course not. Hitting Instagram, Benzino called the belief ridiculous.

“This has to be the most ridiculous 💩 I’ve heard in my entire life on this earth. How tf can be envious towards someone I RAISED, NUTURED, PROVIDED FOR, INFLUENCED AND LOVE VERY DEARLY??? This industry and the internet have completely messed up the minds of this young generation.”

Earlier this year, Benzino saw his daughter, rapper Coi Leray, perform for the first time since their estranged relationship went public.

He revealed through tears he was hurt when Coi called him a dead beat dad. Coi Leray and Benzino have publicly called each other out online and went back & forth over the years. Benzino famously leaked news of a Nicki Minaj and Coi Leray collaboration before she was able to release it allegedly causing Nicki to almost pull the record, She’s said the rapper was absent in her life, but Benzino disagreed.

