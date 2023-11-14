Marlon Wayans is shedding light on being the father of a trans child. Speaking on The Breakfast Club, Wayans revealed that his daughter, Amai, transitioned into his son, Kai, and will be a topic in his next standup special, Skittles or Rainbow Child.

“My daughter Amai is now Kai, and so, I talk about the transition,” Wayans said. “Not their transition, but my transition as a parent, going from ignorance and denial to complete unconditional love and acceptance.”

Wayans stated the transition was “painful,” but as a parent, he wants the best for his children. “As a parent, I just want my kids to be free. I want them to be free in spirit, free in thought, free to be themselves. The more you know yourself, the more you can govern yourself. The more you live your truth, the happier your existence. So, if they can’t get that in the household with their father and their mother, how the fuck do I send them out into the world with that kind of confidence?”

