Fans of music have been eagerly counting down the days for SKARS‘ debut album, “Nothing Lasts Forever.” SKARS, who started his career in tennis but later followed his true passion for music, is set to drop his debut album on November 24th. The album is surely expected to make a significant impact on the music scene.

“Nothing Lasts Forever” will be a true testament to SKARS‘ dedication to his craft. It plans to be a collection of tracks that showcase his new and improved punk rock/hip hop blending sound and continue a string of very successful releases from the artist. SKARS says he draws inspiration from musical legends like Kurt Cobain, The Weeknd, and xxxtentacion, and aims to create music that resonates with those facing tough times, letting them know they’re not alone in their struggles. His authentic music has already grown a fanbase of well over 300K monthly listeners on Spotify.

SKARS has teamed up with producers tnvr and jumex to bring his artistic vision to life in this album. His independent spirit and commitment to perfecting his sound are evident in each track, promising a genuine and emotionally charged listening experience. As the release date approaches, fans can look forward to a powerful and emotional journey through SKARS’ soul, complete with his unique sound and lyrical talent. “Nothing Lasts Forever” is poised to be a significant addition to SKARS’ expanding discography, marking a defining moment in his musical career.

