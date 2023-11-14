Gillie Da King can hoop. So much so he has gotten nicknames like Damian Gillard. But how will that hold up against a true NBA baller? We are about to find out.

Former NBA Sixth Man of the Year Jamal Crawford will play the Million Dollaz Worth of Game host in a pick up game. You can catch the details of the forthcming matchup below.

Aye @gilliedakid , they slipped you something real serious huh? I don’t bother nobody, now you want “ Jamal Wick Crawford” to play 1’s with?! This will be worst than what the Hitman did to Martin. 🤣🤣🤣🤣 . It’s on ‼️‼️‼️ https://t.co/sPoon98wYh — 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) November 13, 2023

I’m gonna say he wasn’t in his right mind, but it’s too late now 🤣🤣🤣🤷🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/fwJ4fHujd8 — 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) November 13, 2023