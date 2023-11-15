Boosie Badazz is on Vlad TV a ton. Speaking on The Breakfast Club, Boosie revealed why: Vlad could pay him up to $500K a year.

The reveal came after Boosie revealed to Charlamagne Tha God why he doesn’t want a podcast. “I could make half a million with Vlad every year, man. Vlad help me out a lot more.”

Boosie says he makes close to $500K a year from Vlad TV interviews.pic.twitter.com/4LWhBZqOCw — No Jumper (@nojumper) November 14, 2023

In his most recent appearance, Boosie Badazz wanted Dwight Howard to provide all the details of his intimate life. Reuniting with DJ Vlad, Boosie stated Howard needs to come clean about everything.

“He probably would make more money than he is making,” Boosie said. “Especially for someone who was that physical at one time. I would tell him to confess to the press. Stop playing, real shit.”

You can hear all of Boosie’s reasoning below.