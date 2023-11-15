Bun B Offers Help to Get Druski’s Chain Back From Birdman: ‘Tried to Told Ya’

Over the weekend, Birdman pressed Druski and made off with his chain. TMZ dropped CCTV footage of the incident that left Druski jetting down a hallway to safety. After the incident, Druski stated he was running toward his trunk and would get the chain back. Bun B says he had previously warned him.

Druski Responds After Viral Video Of Losing His Chain #Druski pic.twitter.com/tJUTik05Vu — Real1Of1TV (@Real1of1TV) November 13, 2023

“Tried to told ya @druski but you can hit me up to get ya chain back bruh,” Bun B wrote.

You can see the message from Bun and Druski’s 40-yard dash below.

Yooo there’s video of birdman snatching druski chain 😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/oM2kgqqlop — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) November 11, 2023

