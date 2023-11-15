Over the weekend, Birdman pressed Druski and made off with his chain. TMZ dropped CCTV footage of the incident that left Druski jetting down a hallway to safety. After the incident, Druski stated he was running toward his trunk and would get the chain back. Bun B says he had previously warned him.


“Tried to told ya @druski but you can hit me up to get ya chain back bruh,” Bun B wrote.

You can see the message from Bun and Druski’s 40-yard dash below.

