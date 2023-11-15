Lids HD has joined forces with rapper .idk to introduce an exclusive hat collection featuring three distinct designs. Launched on Tuesday, the collection is now available at LidsHD.com and Lids HD stores.

Each 59Fifty fitted hat in the collection tells a unique story, with a custom “Free Coast” side patch representing a world created to raise awareness for Cape Coast, Ghana, and Freetown, Sierra Leone. This patch combines flags and historic components, fostering a united movement. The hats feature classic green and gray under visors, enhancing the simplistic design with a vibrant lime green satin interior.

Lids will host a live jazz performance featuring .idk at the Lids Vegas Showcase location on Friday, Nov. 17 to mark the collaboration. Starting on Tuesday, customers purchasing a hat from the collection at the Lids Vegas Showcase location will receive a wristband, with a limited number available for qualification.

Advertisement

You can see the collection below.