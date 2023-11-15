Kendrick Lamar’s Partner Shares New Images of Their Children on Instagram

Kendrick Lamar’s Partner Shares New Images of Their Children on Instagram

Kendrick Lamar’s children have made it to Instagram. K. Dot’s partner, Whitney Alford, gave a rare glimpse into their private life, sharing images of the two children, Uzi and Enoch.

“Me and them… Always, in all ways. The greatest and toughest job I’ve ever been tasked with. Love my babies,” Alford wrote.

Kendrick Lamar is bringing his talents to the East Coast. According to the New York Post, Kendrick Lamar is in the contract stages of a new penthouse at Pierhouse at Brooklyn Bridge Park.

Advertisement

Before venturing to Pierhouse, Lamar inquired about homes at Quay Tower in Brooklyn Heights and Olympia in Dumbo. His new home will be bought at $8.99 million.

The penthouse is a tri-level condo with four bedrooms and a den. In addition, the home has over 2,000 square feet of outdoor space across two levels, with a private rooftop overlooking the East River and Brooklyn Bridge Park.

Additional perks of the home are floor-to-ceiling windows, 18-foot ceilings, a chef’s kitchen, and pine floors.