Lil Baby Has Words for ‘Suckas’ Hoping He Flops: ‘Die From Waiting’

Lil Baby has a message for all of those wishing against his success: “die from waiting.”

Hitting Instagram, Lil Baby teased new music but had a special message for his haters.

“The Streets Been Waiting On Me To Drop, These Suckas Waiting On Me To Flop, Tell Them Suckas Keep On Hating Hold Ya Breath N**** Die From Waiting 🤷🏽‍♂️”

