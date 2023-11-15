The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame and cultural icon Ice Cube announce a groundbreaking partnership, marking the inception of the inaugural Ice Cube Impact Award. This unique collaboration seeks to honor Ice Cube’s exceptional contributions to basketball, his unmatched passion for the sport, and his steadfast commitment to fostering vital conversations about inclusivity, equal opportunity, and racial and social justice. The Naismith Hall of Fame will serve as the permanent home for the award, showcasing it in its museum and annually recognizing subsequent winners through dedicated exhibits and in-depth storytelling about their community contributions through basketball.

“The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Award named in my honor is truly remarkable, and words alone can’t express my gratitude for this recognition from such a prestigious organization,” said Ice Cube, a lifelong Lakers fan who grew up playing basketball at the Inglewood YMCA. “Having an award bearing my name only intensifies my commitment to advancing inclusivity and equal opportunity in sports, alongside my unwavering dedication to community activism.”

Ice Cube, the visionary founder of the BIG3 basketball league, has significantly transformed the basketball landscape. The BIG3, a professional league featuring Hall of Famers, World Champions, and All-Stars, has revitalized careers and provided a platform for players and coaches to contribute to the game positively. Ice Cube’s innovative approach, blending streetball and professional basketball, exemplifies the power of sports in uniting communities, as demonstrated by the Young3 program focused on youth in underserved areas.

“Ice Cube’s unquestionable passion for the game and his desire to see it utilized as a catalyst for positive impact on communities are unwavering,” said John L. Doleva, President and CEO of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. “His sphere of influence in both the entertainment industry and in the professional sports arena brings remarkable authenticity and value to this award. We are delighted to join hands with Ice Cube as he leverages his love of the game to inspire others. The Ice Cube Impact Award will stand as a testament to the power of basketball and the profound impact it can have on communities worldwide.”

The prestigious Ice Cube Impact Award will be presented to Ice Cube at the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Monday, January 15, 2024, in Springfield, Massachusetts, recognizing his outstanding journey and impact on the basketball community.