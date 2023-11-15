According to reports from The Athletic‘s Shams Charania, NBA teams are actively assessing the potential availability of two-time All-Starand Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine, with both the organization and player expressing increased openness to explore trade opportunities.

General managers from across the league, gathered in Chicago for the annual Champions Classic, are expected to engage in discussions that could shape the trade landscape. LaVine, currently in his seventh season with the Bulls, has been a consistent force, averaging 21.9 points, 3.0 assists, and 4.8 rebounds in the 2023-24 season.

The 28-year-old guard, standing at 6-foot-5, is in the second year of a substantial five-year, $215 million maximum contract. Despite LaVine’s individual achievements, the Bulls have struggled to establish a winning team since his arrival in 2017. The team’s current record stands at 4-7, prompting discussions about potential trade options and reassessing plans for LaVine and the Bulls organization.

