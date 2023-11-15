Trippie Redd Revealed He Postponed His Tour Because Due to the Birth of His Child

Trippie Redd Revealed He Postponed His Tour Because Due to the Birth of His Child

Trippie Redd is postponing his 2023 Take Me Away tour because he recently became a father. The tour was set to kick off this past August and wrap in October before it was nixed, but fans did not know why. Trippie Redd revealed the reason: he was becoming a father.

Hitting social media, Trippie Redd revealed: “You want an explanation, so boom, I’m dropping a project named Saint Michael, right? What if I was to tell you that’s my son’s name and I canceled tour because I had to deliver my son?”

Trippie Redd reveals he's a father now and just welcomed a son, which is the reason why he canceled his tour. pic.twitter.com/YoxnblEJEN — XXL Magazine (@XXL) November 11, 2023

Saint Michael dropped this past Friday and packs seven songs into the release. You can hear it below.

Advertisement