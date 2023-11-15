Trippie Redd is postponing his 2023 Take Me Away tour because he recently became a father. The tour was set to kick off this past August and wrap in October before it was nixed, but fans did not know why. Trippie Redd revealed the reason: he was becoming a father.
Hitting social media, Trippie Redd revealed: “You want an explanation, so boom, I’m dropping a project named Saint Michael, right? What if I was to tell you that’s my son’s name and I canceled tour because I had to deliver my son?”
Trippie Redd reveals he's a father now and just welcomed a son, which is the reason why he canceled his tour. pic.twitter.com/YoxnblEJEN— XXL Magazine (@XXL) November 11, 2023
Saint Michael dropped this past Friday and packs seven songs into the release. You can hear it below.
