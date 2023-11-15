WATCH: Pardison Fontaine Twerks on New Boo Jada Kingdom During a Night Out

WATCH: Pardison Fontaine Twerks on New Boo Jada Kingdom During a Night Out

Pardison Fontaine is living his best life after rumors flew about cheating on Megan Thee Stallion. Pardi was spotted at the club with his new bae, Jada Kingdom, who twerked him down while he poured up the Casamigos.

Last month, Megan Thee Stallion returned with her new single “Cobra,” it was laced with a few bars about a past partner that fans attribute to Pardi.

“Pulled up, caught him cheatin’, gettin’ his dick sucked in the same spot I’m sleepin’

Lord, give me a break, I don’t know how much more of this shit I can take” – Megan Thee Stallion

Guilty or not, Pardi turned his comments off and posted a Future meme. You can hear the single below and learn more about the single here.

Advertisement

Pardison Fontaine posts a meme of Future on his Instagram Story after Megan Thee Stallion appears to reveal that he cheated. pic.twitter.com/Hsmin9jBHN — XXL Magazine (@XXL) November 3, 2023

Earlier this year, fans noticed that Thee Stallion no longer follows Pardison Fontaine on Instagram, which traditionally signals a break-up. Hollywood Unlocked captured the follower status below.