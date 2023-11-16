The world’s largest Afrobeats festival, Afro Nation Portugal, is set to triumphantly return to The Algarve’s sun-soaked coast from June 26th to 28th, 2024. Today, the festival announced the first 20 names headlining the event, featuring a stellar lineup of global Afrobeats sensations.

Leading the charge is breakout star Asake, whose electrifying presence stole the show at Afro Nation Portugal 2023, setting records and selling out the O2 Arena. Nigerian sensation Rema, British Afroswing artist J Hus, French star Ninho, and Amapiano sensation Tyla are joining him.

The festival promises an exhilarating experience with additional performances from Major League DJz, Uncle Waffles, Focalistic, The Compozers, Omah Lay, Flavour, Diamond Platnumz, Odumodublvck, Seyi Vibez, and more. The Piano People stage will feature Amapiano superstars Major League DJz, Uncle Waffles, Focalistic, and a special set with Tumelo.za and Tyler ICU.

Afro Nation Portugal has become a global celebration of African music and culture, transcending borders and uniting the diaspora. The 2024 edition builds on the success of previous years, featuring a diverse lineup that reflects the festival’s commitment to showcasing the best in Afrobeats and beyond.

Tickets for Afro Nation Portugal 2024 go on sale Thursday, November 23rd, with a limited pre-sale at 10 am GMT, followed by a general sale at 1 pm GMT. Don’t miss out on the ultimate summer festival experience – sign up for priority access to tickets at afronation.com.