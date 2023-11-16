Last Friday saw the highly anticipated launch of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, accompanied by Activision’s release of the Call of Duty Endowment Warrior Pack, available for $9.99 in-game. The pack offers a collection of customizable content for players’ characters, designed in collaboration with Navy SEAL Ben, whose last name remains undisclosed. In an unexpected twist, Dwayne Johnson, widely known as The Rock, took to his social media platforms this morning to reveal that Ben is, in fact, his cousin. The announcement adds a personal touch to the game’s launch, connecting the gaming world with The Rock’s real-life family ties.

This is my cousin, Ben, who I consider my brother – and this is incredible 🔥



Ben is a 16 year decorated Navy SEAL

Command member of SEAL TEAM 6

Multiple Bronze Stars

Purple Heart recipient



He served our great nation and now he serves the veteran community as the… pic.twitter.com/fX3dqZ52tM — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) November 12, 2023

You can learn more about The Warrior pack here.