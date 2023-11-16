Iconic actor Denzel Washington is set to headline an upcoming film directed by Antoine Fuqua and written by John Logan. The untitled project, produced by Fuqua, Washington, Erik Olsen, and Adam Goldworm, explores the life of Hannibal, a renowned military commander, in key battles against the Roman Republic during the Second Punic War.

Executive producers include Jeremy Lott and Frank Moll. This historical epic marks a significant collaboration under Fuqua’s production company Hill District Media’s first-look deal with Netflix. The film promises a gripping portrayal of Hannibal’s extraordinary journey and is poised to join Netflix’s roster of compelling original content.