In a star-studded celebration marking its 40th anniversary, G-SHOCK, the renowned watch brand synonymous with durability and cutting-edge technology, took center stage with a remarkable press conference and an electrifying concert featuring international superstar J Balvin. The event, held on Thursday, November 9th, not only celebrated the brand’s rich history but also highlighted its unwavering commitment to innovation, fashion, and global culture.

The festivities began in New York City with a press conference that brought together media representatives, influencers, and industry figures to pay homage to G-SHOCK’s four decades of pushing the boundaries of watch design and technology. The event featured a lineup of speakers, including the moderator Louie Vito, “Father of G-SHOCK” Kikuo Ibe, and G-SHOCK’s leadership team, among others. Mr. Ibe delivered a keynote address reflecting on the brand’s origins and its relentless pursuit of toughness and innovation.

During the press conference, G-SHOCK unveiled Dream Project #2, a luxurious, AI-designed timepiece set to be auctioned off at PHILLIPS on December 9th and 10th. This new model pays homage to G-SHOCK’s heritage, featuring a bold design that incorporates the latest advancements in watchmaking technology. The unveiling showcased G-SHOCK’s dedication to staying at the forefront of innovation.

The celebration continued with an electrifying concert featuring global music sensation J Balvin, whose energetic performances and innovative style perfectly complemented the G-SHOCK brand. The audience, which included G-SHOCK enthusiasts and notable personalities such as Ja Rule, Jojo Simmons, Alexandra Richards, Luis and Cemi Guzman, and Valentina Ferrer, was treated to a thrilling visual experience as J Balvin performed some of his greatest hits.

The 40th-anniversary celebration not only marked a milestone for G-SHOCK but also showcased the brand’s dedication to pushing boundaries, embracing innovation, and staying connected with its global community. As J Balvin expressed his enthusiasm for the brand and its celebration, the night became a testament to G-SHOCK’s enduring influence in the worlds of fashion and technology.

G-SHOCK’s commitment to toughness and innovation over the last four decades has solidified its place as an industry leader. The 40th-anniversary celebration marked the beginning of a new chapter for G-SHOCK as it continues to shape the future of timekeeping, setting the stage for what promises to be an exciting and innovative journey ahead.