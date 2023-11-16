The NBA has suspended Golden State Warriors’ Draymond Green for five games following a heated on-court altercation during a game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The suspension, which includes the In-Season Tournament game against the San Antonio Spurs, will result in Green losing $769,970. This penalty comes as a significant blow to the Warriors, impacting their upcoming games.

The altercation, which led to ejections of Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and Jaden McDaniels, unfolded in the early minutes of the game. Green, notably, placed Minnesota center Rudy Gobert in a headlock, prompting the ejections and subsequent disciplinary actions.In a statement, the NBA cited Green’s history of unsportsmanlike acts as a factor in determining the length of the suspension. The league is also imposing fines of $25,000 each on Klay Thompson, Rudy Gobert, and Jaden McDaniels for their roles in the altercation.

