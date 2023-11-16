Music manager Osama “Ozzy” Hassan’s career has been a journey from humble beginnings to stardom. Hassan’s work with artist Ali Gatie catapulted both of them to success. From recognizing Gatie’s talent and working closely to create content and music to booking huge shows at music festivals worldwide, Hassan has experienced every aspect of the music industry.

Hassan’s journey coincides with that of Iraqi-Canadian artist Ali Gatie. The two met early in Gatie’s career. Hassan immediately recognized the singer’s talent, and they began working together. Gatie started working on recording a record in 2018 and had a viral hit in 2019 with “It’s You.” The song exceeded 600 million streams and launched Gatie to a new level of fame. Through all of this, Hassan was at his side, observing and learning the ins and outs of the business. Hassan recalls participating in every step of Gatie’s career, which was an eye-opening experience. He was able to learn the industry from the ground up and see what it takes to become a successful artist.

As Gatie’s career flourished, Hassan learned several new aspects of the music business. Gatie’s singles “It’s You” and “What If I Told You That I Loved You” were global hits, charting on the Billboard Top 100 at numbers 70 and 95, respectively. Since then, Gatie has collaborated with A-List artists like Alessia Cara, Tate McRae, Marshmello, and Ty Dolla Sign with Hassan behind the scenes making it all happen. One of Hassan’s favorite accomplishments was securing a spot for Gatie in the 2022 Coachella lineup. The experience was profoundly inspiring and combined everything Hassan loves about the music industry.

The industry’s business side started to interest Hassan more and more throughout Gatie’s career. He became fascinated by strategy, marketing, and business development. Hassan noticed that many burgeoning artists are left vulnerable to exploitation because they lack essential knowledge about finances and the music business. He is passionate about empowering and educating artists on making informed decisions that help them reach their full potential in the industry.

Aside from acquiring a solid understanding of the music business and marketing, Hassan has also developed his creative skills. While working with Gatie, he often had a hand in content creation. Gatie deepened his understanding of his vision’s artistic and visual aspects by shooting music videos. Hassan has also discovered a passion for photography, which he is excited to continue honing. His expansive skill set has made Hassan a leader in his industry.

Hassan has experienced many highs and lows in the music business, and he does not expect his journey to be smooth. However, his passion for the industry and diverse interests make his career meaningful. Hassan understands the power of artistic vision and how it connects people worldwide. His love of music and creativity have shown him the way forward, even if it is difficult.