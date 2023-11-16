In a delightful blend of iconic style and 80s nostalgia, PUMA has partnered with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products to introduce the PUMA x Gremlins Hoops Capsule Collection. This exclusive collaboration pays homage to the classic 1984 film with an exquisite shoe pair featuring the lovable Gizmo and the mischievous Gremlin leader Stripe.

The visually stunning mismatched shoes symbolize the eternal battle between good and evil, with intricate details like dual heads on the back, representing the iconic characters. The furry tongue reminiscent of a Mogwai adds a playful touch. Crafted with cutting-edge technology, the All-Pro NITRO™ silhouette ensures superior support and comfort with PUMA’s innovative NITROFOAM™.

Beyond the shoes, the capsule collection includes Gremlins-inspired hoodies, tees, and sweatpants. Embrace the magic of the 80s with the PUMA x Gremlins Collection, launching globally on December 8th, retailing from $45-$140, available at PUMA.com, the PUMA NYC flagship store, and select retailers worldwide. Fashion meets fantasy, and mischief meets comfort in this nostalgic collaboration.

