On Sunday, Nov. 12th, rapper Rick Ross graced the scene at LIV Miami to promote his latest collaborative album, Too Good To Be True, with Meek Mill. The artist sported a stylish LV Comics Owl Patch Crewneck, priced at $1,500.00, while reveling in the festivities alongside friends like Breyon Prescott, Lex Pierre-Louis, DJ Sam Sneak, and Mike Gardner, complete with Belaire bottle parades.
The album, a joint venture between Ross and Meek Mill, immerses listeners in a lyrical journey of their hard-earned successes and opulent lifestyles. Meanwhile, Meek Mill showcased a different kind of thrill, hitting the slopes for snowboarding at the Big SNOW American Dream park in East Rutherford, New Jersey.