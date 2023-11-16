Rising music sensation Rochelle Bloom is set to captivate the world once again with her latest single, “SOCIOPATH.” The track delivers a confessional about mental health while exploring the complexities of friendship and desire, all set to the mesmerizing vocals of renowned voiceover talent Jill Perry. Rochelle’s music has already left an indelible mark on the industry, earning recognition from media personalities like Joe Budden and coveted spots on hit TV shows like Charmed.

“SOCIOPATH is more than just a song; it’s a raw and unfiltered look into the inner workings of Rochelle’s mind. The song delves into the challenges of maintaining mental stability while navigating the turbulent waters of friendship and desire. Rochelle’s lyrics are poignant and thought-provoking, offering listeners a glimpse into the complexities of human emotions.

One of the standout features of this release is the voiceover talent of Jill Perry, whose impressive portfolio includes national voiceover commercials for brands such as Coca-Cola, Nike, Microsoft, Disney, and Delta Air Lines. Her emotive delivery adds depth and authenticity to Rochelle’s already compelling lyrics.

Advertisement

The single artwork for “SOCIOPATH” is a testament to Rochelle’s artistic lineage. The painting featured on the artwork was created by Rochelle’s grandfather, whose artwork once graced the study of Coretta Scott King, the wife of civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr. This painting is just one of many that Rochelle’s grandfather crafted for her upcoming album, each a masterpiece in its own right.

To complement the release of “SOCIOPATH” and her forthcoming album, Rochelle Bloom is embarking on a 2024 Southeast tour, bringing her electrifying performances to fans across the region. The tour will be accompanied by mixshow radio promotions and strategic ad marketing campaigns to ensure Rochelle’s music reaches a broader audience.

Fans and music enthusiasts can also look forward to a documentary that offers a behind-the-scenes look at Rochelle’s creative process in the studio while showcasing her grandfather’s artistry. This captivating documentary will be submitted to film festivals, providing viewers with a unique perspective on the making of Rochelle’s album “Electric Circus.”

Rochelle Bloom’s journey in the music industry has been nothing short of remarkable. Her music transcends boundaries, and her unique blend of rhythm, rhyme, and unfiltered truth has earned her a spot as an opening act for megastars like Ludacris and Rae Sremmurd. Hailing from Northwest Indiana and now calling Atlanta home, Rochelle Bloom is an undeniable force in the music scene.

In addition to her music, Rochelle’s music videos have garnered acclaim and nominations at prestigious Academy Award qualifying film festivals such as the Bronze Lens Fest, Atlanta Film Fest, and Cinequest Film Festivals, among others worldwide. Her infectious singles have also graced the airwaves of Sirius XM’s popular Sway in the Morning Show, cementing her presence in the industry.

Rochelle Bloom’s “SOCIOPATH” is set to make waves and resonate with audiences on a profound level. With the combined talents of Rochelle herself, Jill Perry, and her grandfather’s artwork, this release is a testament to the power of music as a medium for self-expression and storytelling.