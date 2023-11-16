Bronx-bred rap phenomenon ScarLip releases live performances of ‘No Statements’ and ‘Blick’ as part of Vevo’s ‘DSCVR Artists To Watch’ 2024 campaign, now in its tenth year. Vevo, the world’s leading music video network, is currently showcasing high-quality live performance video content from the class of 2024, featuring two unique performances from each artist, shot exclusively for Vevo. With a staggering nearly 600 submissions, the current list represents a highly curated selection of global artists whom Vevo has identified as poised to break through to the mainstream.

Born out of Vevo’s taste-maker series and brand DSCVR, “DSCVR Artists To Watch” is one of the most highly anticipated and competitive lists in the emerging music space, as the artists and bands that make it receive critical exposure and promotion that help propel their careers. ATW artists and bands will be marketed and featured in Vevo’s expert music video programming via playlists and editorial features across Vevo’s network, including YouTube and connected TV platforms, such as Roku, Samsung TV Plus and Apple TV.

“Mika Sunga, Senior Manager of Music Programming at Vevo, states, “Representing the BX, ScarLip came in and shook the game up. The first time I heard her I knew she was a star. She has a raspy and deep voice that demands attention, big energy, and a crazy life that makes her raps personal and relatable. She became a household name when she dropped, ‘This is New York’ which got her noticed by legends in hip-hop like Swiss Beatz, Snoop Dogg, and Busta Rhymes to name a few. But this is only the beginning of her journey and we’re excited to see what 2024 holds for her next.”

