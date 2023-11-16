The National Basketball Association (NBA) and Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL) have unveiled a multiyear partnership, designating the global footwear and apparel retailer as an official league marketing partner in the United States.

This comprehensive collaboration will actively engage fans throughout the NBA season, particularly at premier league events like NBA All-Star. Foot Locker’s presence will extend to various league platforms, featuring on-court virtual signage during national broadcasts and across league social media channels. The partnership will also include integration with Foot Locker’s loyalty program, FLX, offering additional touchpoints for customers.

“We are thrilled to deepen our partnership with Foot Locker, a brand entrenched in basketball and pop culture,” said Salvatore LaRocca, President of Global Partnerships, NBA. “Foot Locker will offer its customers an elevated connection to the NBA through a variety of marketing programs, bringing our fans closer to the game.”

“This exciting partnership cements Foot Locker’s position at the center of basketball and sneaker culture and expands our collaborative journey with the NBA,” said Frank Bracken, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, Foot Locker, Inc. “We look forward to working together to create unforgettable events and experiences that further engage NBA fans and our customers in support of our Lace Up plan.”

As part of Foot Locker’s broader growth strategy, the partnership aligns with the Lace Up plan, unveiled earlier this year, and supports the company’s new global brand platform, The Heart of Sneakers. This platform celebrates Foot Locker’s central role as a pioneer and influencer in sneaker culture.

The announcement was commemorated at Foot Locker’s Times Square location, where a countdown to the partnership launch was displayed on the store’s impressive 300 ft. digital screens. The celebration included the presence of over 100 members of Foot Locker’s Striper hype crew.

This partnership marks the continuation of a longstanding tradition, with NBA and Foot Locker having a history of collaboration dating back to 1999.