SOURCE SPORTS: Patrick Beverley Says the Clippers Will Be An ‘Awful’ Regular Season Team

SOURCE SPORTS: Patrick Beverley Says the Clippers Will Be An ‘Awful’ Regular Season Team

The Los Angeles Clippers are currently struggling after the arrival of James Harden. Speaking on Run It Back, FanDuel TV’s NBA-centric morning show hosted by Shams Charania, Chandler Parsons, Michelle Beadle, and Lou Williams, is former Clipper Patrick Beverley who is currently assessing the team’s state.

“They’re going to be an awful regular season team, they going to be a dangerous playoff team,” Beverley said.

You can hear it from Pat below.

Advertisement

"[LA Clippers] are going to be an awful regular season team, they going to be a dangerous playoff team."@patbev21 thinks the LA Clippers are going to be "god awful" in the regular season, but could be a strong playoff team. @PatBevPod



📺: https://t.co/qYBPWhYgh7 pic.twitter.com/Qf6KdQ5xS7 — Run It Back (@RunItBackFDTV) November 13, 2023

On Sunday, the Clippers lost to the lowly Memphis Grizzlies 105-101, which included some horrible moments from James Harden.