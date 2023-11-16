The Los Angeles Clippers are currently struggling after the arrival of James Harden. Speaking on Run It Back, FanDuel TV’s NBA-centric morning show hosted by Shams Charania, Chandler Parsons, Michelle Beadle, and Lou Williams, is former Clipper Patrick Beverley who is currently assessing the team’s state.
“They’re going to be an awful regular season team, they going to be a dangerous playoff team,” Beverley said.
You can hear it from Pat below.
"[LA Clippers] are going to be an awful regular season team, they going to be a dangerous playoff team."@patbev21 thinks the LA Clippers are going to be "god awful" in the regular season, but could be a strong playoff team. @PatBevPod— Run It Back (@RunItBackFDTV) November 13, 2023
On Sunday, the Clippers lost to the lowly Memphis Grizzlies 105-101, which included some horrible moments from James Harden.
James Harden: “I AM THE SYSTEM”— LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) November 12, 2023
the system:
