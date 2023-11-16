The Los Angeles Clippers are currently struggling after the arrival of James Harden. Speaking on Run It Back, FanDuel TV’s NBA-centric morning show hosted by Shams Charania, Chandler Parsons, Michelle Beadle, and Lou Williams, is former Clipper Patrick Beverley who is currently assessing the team’s state.


“They’re going to be an awful regular season team, they going to be a dangerous playoff team,” Beverley said.

You can hear it from Pat below.

On Sunday, the Clippers lost to the lowly Memphis Grizzlies 105-101, which included some horrible moments from James Harden.