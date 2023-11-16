In a groundbreaking move, the National Basketball Association (NBA) and prestigious auction house Sotheby’s have unveiled a multiyear partnership, designating Sotheby’s as the NBA’s Official Game-Worn Source. This collaboration allows fans to acquire various iconic game-worn NBA memorabilia.

The NBA and Sotheby’s have launched the Tip-Off auction on Sothebys.com/NBAAuctions to celebrate this momentous partnership. Featuring over 60 game-worn jerseys from Kia NBA Tip-Off 2023 and previous seasons, the auction’s highlights will be showcased at Sotheby’s New York Headquarters from Nov. 14 to 22, with bidding opportunities extending until Nov. 28.

“The NBA is one of the most iconic and beloved sports leagues globally, and its game-worn memorabilia have captured the hearts of fans and collectors worldwide,” said Brahm Wachter, Head of Modern Collectibles, Sotheby’s. “Our journey in the sports memorabilia world aligns with our broader mission of expanding access to and ownership of extraordinary objects with exceptional provenance. We look forward to providing a platform that enables fans and collectors to own a piece of NBA history with unparalleled level of trust and assurance.”

“Our partnership with Sotheby’s provides NBA fans around the world the opportunity to own special pieces of NBA history from the very moments that celebrate their fandom,” said Matt Holt, Head of Consumer Products, NBA. “We look forward to leveraging Sotheby’s expertise in art and luxury as we offer collectors and fans a seamless experience to access the best of NBA memorabilia through our marketplace.”

Throughout the 2023-24 NBA season, Sotheby’s will host various online and live auctions featuring exclusive NBA game-worn jerseys, apparel, and memorabilia available for purchase solely through Sotheby’s. The exclusive products include items from marquee events like NBA Christmas Day, NBA All-Star, NBA Finals presented by YouTube TV, NBA In-Season Tournament, regular-season games, and more.

For detailed information on the partnership and to stay informed about upcoming auctions, visit Sothebys.com/NBAAuctions.